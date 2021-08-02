Lindsey Graham tests positive for COVID-19 despite being vaccinated

Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham announced Monday that he tested positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated.

“I was just informed by the House physician I have tested positive for #COVID19 even after being vaccinated. I started having flu-like symptoms Saturday night and went to the doctor this morning,” Graham said in a tweet.

“I feel like I have a sinus infection and at present time I have mild symptoms. I will be quarantining for ten days. I am very glad I was vaccinated because without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now. My symptoms would be far worse,” Graham added. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Group Of House Republicans Press Fauci Over Potentially Suppressed COVID-19 Treatments)

I feel like I have a sinus infection and at present time I have mild symptoms. I will be quarantining for ten days. I am very glad I was vaccinated because without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now. My symptoms would be far worse. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) August 2, 2021

In late July, Republican Florida Rep. Vern Buchanan announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated. Later that month an aide for Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi tested positive for COVID-19 after meeting with the Texas Democrats who fled the state to hold up voting legislation. (RELATED: Pelosi Aide Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Meeting With Texas Democrats)

At least five members of the Democratic delegation tested positive for the virus, a person familiar told The Associated Press. All of them had been fully vaccinated.