Make Sound The Priority With These Great Buys On Wireless Earbuds

A good pair of earbuds can make all the difference in hearing your music, podcasts or conversations more clearly on your phone. But you don’t have to pay a pretty penny to get the sound and features you deserve. There are plenty of cheaper options than the new Beats Pro earbuds on the market, and we’ve got them here. Plus, for a limited time, you can knock even more off the already low prices when you use coupon code ANNUAL15 at checkout.

xFyro xS2 Waterproof Wireless Earphones — $67.99

Made to wear in any weather or even in the pool, the xS2s offer great sound in an earphone that is rated IP67 waterproof. They employ Bluetooth 4.2 technology for a seamless connection to your devices and come with a compact carrying tube that doubles as a power bank.

You can get the xFyro xS2 Waterproof Wireless Earphones for just $67.99 (reg. $249), when you use coupon code ANNUAL15 at checkout.

1More Stylish True Wireless In-Ear Headphones — $84.99

These earbuds feature a Bluetooth 5 chip with Qualcomm aptX™ Audio Technology and an AAC hi-res transmission. They produce crystal-clear sound in an ultra-compact design , and will work up to 6.5 hours on a single charge.

You can get the 1More Stylish True Wireless In-Ear Headphones for just $84.99 (reg. $119), when you use coupon code ANNUAL15 at checkout.

HyperSonic Lite True Wireless Earphones — $42.49

These Bluetooth earphones are IPX6 water-resistant, allowing you to wear them and sweat in them without concern. They feature pillow-soft ear-tips that drown out the noise, and are among the most comfortable earbuds on the market.

You can get the HyperSonic Lite True Wireless Earphones for just $42.49 (reg. $79), when you use coupon code ANNUAL15 at checkout.

Veho STIX True Wireless Earphones — $212.46

These earphones have a 33-foot range from your device, meaning you can workout or do your chores without having to lug your phone around with you. They are splashproof and feature built-in Smart Touch so you can easily control your tracks and answer calls.

You can get the Veho STIX True Wireless Earphones for just $212.46 (reg. $249), when you use coupon code ANNUAL15 at checkout.

TREBLAB X5 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds — $42.49

You can get up to 35 hours of play on a single charge with these Bluetooth-enabled earbuds. They feature expandable silicone tips to reduce outside noise and deliver clear, crisp stereo-quality sound. These are the perfect earbuds for those who are serious about their music.

You can get the TREBLAB X5 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for just $42.49 (reg. $99), when you use coupon code ANNUAL15 at checkout.

TREBLAB X3 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Earhooks — $54.39

The X3 Pro gives you clear sound, deep bass and can pair with any device within 33 feet with its Bluetooth capabilities. They feature easy-to-use controls on each earbud to answer calls or change your music. These earbuds also rest securely around your ears with no-slip hooks.

You can get the TREBLAB X3 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Earhooks for just $54.39 (reg. $99), when you use coupon code ANNUAL15 at checkout.

PaMu Quiet Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds — $84.99

PaMu Quiet promises you affordable and comfortable active noise-canceling earphones. While most brands use either feedback or feed-forward noise cancellation, PaMu uses both, delivering a better active noise cancelation experience with its ergonomic design.

You can get the PaMu Quiet Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds for just $84.99 (reg. $119), when you use coupon code ANNUAL15 at checkout.

LUNE Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds — $76.46

Lune gives you a massive 45 hours of battery life on a single charge, and can sensitively capture the ambient noise of different frequency bands, and actively offset outside noise interference. Lune also features Transparent Mode, allowing ambient sound to enter your ear canal, making your outdoor play safer.

You can get the LUNE Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds for just $76.46 (reg. $99), when you use coupon code ANNUAL15 at checkout.

Nokia Power Earbuds — $84.15

These sleek and stylish earbuds feature the latest graphene drivers and Bluetooth technology for stable, studio-quality audio. But the real star is the battery power of these earbuds, which can operate for an unreal 150 hours on a single charge.

You can get the Nokia Power Earbuds for just $84.15 (reg. $149), when you use coupon code ANNUAL15 at checkout.

Raycon E50 Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Earbuds — $55.24

These earbuds offer passive noise cancellation and give you 25 hours of play on a single charge, so you can go all day with them. They come with six different silicone tips so you’ll find the one that fits perfectly in your ear.

You can get the Raycon E50 Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Earbuds for just $55.24 (reg. $119), when you use coupon code ANNUAL15 at checkout.

xFyro Active Noise Cancelling AI-Powered Wireless Earbuds — $212.50

These earbuds use AI -powered noise cancellation to allow you to toggle between a variety of audio settings, and Bluetooth technology that allows you to keep your device up to 30 feet away. They use 7mm Graphene drivers for great sound, and a dual beamforming microphone.

You can get the xFyro Active Noise Cancelling AI-Powered Wireless Earbuds for just $212.50 (reg. $250), when you use coupon code ANNUAL15 at checkout.

The Beacon 2.0 True Wireless Earbuds — $84.99

The 8mm drivers in these earbuds deliver crisp sound, and the built-in microphone allows for hands-free calling. They are water resistant, can hold a charge for up to 12 hours, and come with multiple ear tip sizes for a perfect fit.

You can get The Beacon 2.0 True Wireless Earbuds for just $84.99 (reg. $129), when you use coupon code ANNUAL15 at checkout.

The Palladium Wireless Earbuds — $67.99

The 6mm driver delivers rich audio quality while the built-in mic allows for hands-free calls and voice control. The charging case will give you more than three hours of power and 90 standby hours per charge. The earbuds are also ergonomically designed to fit your ear perfectly.

You can get The Palladium Wireless Earbuds for just $67.99 (reg. $99), when you use coupon code ANNUAL15 at checkout.

Culture Wireless Waterproof SportBuds — $55.24

Don’t worry about the weather when you’re using these earbuds, which are IPX67 waterproof so you can workout in the rain if necessary. The earbuds have built-in touch controls and a charging case which delivers a total of 25 hours of playing time.

You can get the Culture Wireless Waterproof SportBuds for just $55.24 (reg. $94), when you use coupon code ANNUAL15 at checkout.

ComfoBuds Pro True Wireless Headphones — $76.49

These earbuds were honored with a 2021 CES Innovation Award. They use technology to give you precise audio and noise cancellation, a battery that holds a charge for 28 hours, and even a wind-noise resistant mode.

You can get the ComfoBuds Pro True Wireless Headphones for just $76.49 (reg. $105), when you use coupon code ANNUAL15 at checkout.