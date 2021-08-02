Man Allegedly Admits To Decapitating Girlfriend, Charged With Her Death

A Minnesota man who allegedly beheaded his girlfriend and dumped her body on the street in broad daylight Wednesday has been charged with murder.

Shakopee Police charged 42-year-old Alexis Saborit with second-degree intentional murder for the death of 55-year-old America Thayer, Fox 9 reported Friday.

Saborit reportedly admitted to police to having spent the day with Thayer at a park before the pair were supposed to go to Saborit’s court appearance later in the afternoon, according to the report. Thayer, however, informed Saborit she wanted to break up, prompting Saborit to murder her, saying she had “gone too far,” Fox 9 reported. (RELATED: Man Allegedly Killed Grandmother, Stabbed Mother, Shot Several People In Violent Rampage)

Authorities received a call around 2:30 p.m., Wednesday after someone reported they saw Saborit drag a headless body out of a car at the intersection of 4th Avenue and Spencer Street. Graphic video footage of the incident posted to Twitter allegedly showed Saborit dumping Thayer’s body onto the street before dropping her severed head next to her body.

Friends on Facebook sharing this photo of America Mafalda Thayer, the Shakopee woman police say was beheaded yesterday afternoon. Such an awful, senseless crime. Thinking of her friends and family ❤️ pic.twitter.com/YLSrSWviTW — Olivia Iverson (@OliviaIversonTV) July 29, 2021

Shakopee Police Chief Jeff Tate told KSTP 5 he was “incredibly disappointed” the video was being shared.

A short time later another witness called police to report they had found a knife near the scene of the crime covered in what appeared to be blood and hair.

Police found Saborit a short time later and apprehended him in a parking lot about two miles from where Thayer’s body was found, according to The Pioneer Press.

Saborit is being held on a $2.5 million cash bail with conditions or a $2.5 million non-can bond with conditions, The Pioneer Press reported.