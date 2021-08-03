Editorial

CBS Sports Ranks Alabama #1 In Its Preseason Top 25, Wisconsin Is 13

Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

CBS Sports thinks Alabama is the team to beat this season in college football.

The popular sports publication recently released its preseason top 25, and the Alabama Crimson Tide came in at number one. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Clemson, Oklahoma, Ohio State and Georgia rounded out the top five, which seems about right.

 

Seeing as how Alabama won the national title last season and Nick Saban is still the head coach of the Crimson Tide, you’d be dumb not to assume they’re the early favorite.

They 100% should be. The only other team that could be in the conversation is Clemson with Dabo Swinney and D.J. Uiagalelei leading the way.

However, Saban, Bryce Young and the Crimson Tide remain the easy choice to at least start the season.

 

What blows my mind a bit is that CBS Sports has Wisconsin all the way down at 13. Really, CBS Sports? We’re 13th?

 

The disrespect just never ends when it comes to the Badgers. No matter what we do, nobody gives us the credit we deserve.

We’ll see who gets the last laugh once the season is over. I’m very confident in my Badgers to get the job done.

