Wisconsin Named The 4th Most Stable Program In College Football

ESPN thinks the Wisconsin Badgers are one of the most stable programs in all of college football.

The network recently released its rankings of the most stable programs in all of college football, and the Wisconsin Badgers came in fourth. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball)

ESPN wrote the following about the Badgers:

Wisconsin is such a stable job that it almost doesn’t matter who the head coach is. The Badgers had three different head coaches in a four-year period (four including athletic director and two-time interim coach Barry Alvarez) from 2011-14, but still won 39 games and went to two Rose Bowls in that span. Since Paul Chryst took over, they’ve won 10+ games four times in five years (not counting their seven-game 2020). They also only lost eight players to the portal.

It’s actually kind of shocking just how stable the Badgers have been over the years. We went from Barry Alvarez to Bret Bielema to Gary Andersen to Paul Chryst, and the Badgers never dropped off at any point.

In fact, since Bielema became the head coach back in 2006, the fewest games Wisconsin has ever won during a season (not counting the COVID shortened season in 2020) is seven. In that same time span, we’ve won at least 10 games nine times.

No matter who leads the Badgers, we win and it’s because our blueprint for success is pretty damn good. We run an offense that punishes the defense by running the ball down their throat, we find under-recruited gems and we just do the little things to win.

It takes zero talent to outwork everyone else and that’s exactly what we do.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball)

While everyone else wants to be flashy and sexy, we just want to win. That’s what Wisconsin football is all about and that’s what we plan to do in 2021!