Megyn Kelly Blasts Cuomo After He Claims To Learn ‘Gesture’ Of Kissing People From His Parents

Megyn Kelly blasted Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo after he claimed to learn “gesture” of kissing people on the face from his mom and dad.

“Hey @NYGovCuomo – is there a slideshow of your mom [and] dad grabbing behinds, sliding hands under blouses [and] feeling breasts, rubbing the stomach [and] tickling the spine of state troopers, kissing employees on the lips, asking staffers to touch [and] play strip poker w/them?” the former Fox News host tweeted Tuesday. “We’ll wait…” (RELATED: ‘I Do It With Everyone’: Gov. Cuomo Broadcasts Slideshow Of Him Kissing Men And Women Of All Ages)

Kelly’s post included a clip of Cuomo broadcasting a slideshow showing him holding the face and kissing men and women of all ages, relating it to his upbringing. (RELATED: ‘The View’ Criticizes Hillary Clinton Over Defense Of Bill Clinton’s Sexual Misconduct Accusations [VIDEO])

WATCH:

Hey @NYGovCuomo – is there a slideshow of your mom & dad grabbing behinds, sliding hands under blouses & feeling breasts, rubbing the stomach & tickling the spine of state troopers, kissing employees on the lips, asking staffers to touch & play strip poker w/them? We’ll wait… https://t.co/eCEWey84tN — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) August 3, 2021

In the video, he talked about how the New York Times published a picture of Cuomo touching a “woman’s face” at a wedding and then “kissing her on the cheek” and suggested it was not “front page” material. (RELATED: Cuomo Sexually Harassed State Trooper Assigned To Protect Him, Investigation Finds)

“I’ve been making the same gesture in public all my life,” Cuomo explained. “I actually learned it from my mother and from my father.”

“It is meant to convey warmth, nothing more,” he added, as he suggested there were hundreds if not thousands of photos of him using the “same gesture.” “I do it with everyone.”

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced findings of an investigation against the governor that concluded he “sexually harassed a number of State employees through unwelcome and unwanted touching, as well as by making numerous offensive and sexually suggestive comments.”

The report also stated this conduct “was part of a pattern of behavior that extended to his interactions with others outside of State government.” Cuomo has denied any wrongdoing.