Pelosi Officially Calls On Cuomo To Resign

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi called on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign Tuesday after an independent investigation found he had sexually harassed multiple women.

Pelosi released a statement shortly after New York Attorney General Letitia James held a press conference to conclude the investigation into Cuomo and said that he violated both state and federal law. James made the announcement after speaking to dozens of witnesses and reviewing evidence from numerous sources. Investigators determined that Cuomo had subjected employees to offensive and sexually charged comments or unwanted touching.

“Under Attorney General Letitia James, a comprehensive and independent investigation into the allegations against Governor Cuomo has been completed. As always, I commend the women who came forward to speak their truth,” Pelosi said in the statement.

“Recognizing his love of New York and the respect for the office he holds, I call upon the Governor to resign,” Pelosi added.

A group of three House Democrats from New York released a statement earlier in the day calling on Cuomo to resign. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand also renewed their calls for Cuomo to resign, after doing so in March. (RELATED: Group Of House Democrats From New York Call On Cuomo To Resign)

Cuomo denied all of the allegations against him in a prerecorded video message Tuesday afternoon. (RELATED: Rep. Elise Stefanik Calls On Cuomo To Be Arrested After Release Of AG Report Detailing History Of Sexual Assault)

Republican New York Rep. Elise Stefanik called on Cuomo to be arrested earlier Tuesday.

President Joe Biden also called on Cuomo to resign Tuesday.