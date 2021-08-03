NYT Reporter Tells Psaki She ‘Almost Didn’t Ask’ About Report On Jill Biden Staffer With ‘Mean Streak’

New York Times White House correspondent Katie Rogers said during Tuesday’s press briefing that she “almost didn’t ask” about a Politico report on a Jill Biden staffer because it was based on anonymous sourcing.

“There was a report yesterday in Politico that a senior aide in this White House has been abusive to other colleagues,” she said. “I know the report was based on anonymous sourcing.”

“You know that I love anonymous sources,” Psaki joked. (RELATED: White House Press Sec. Jen Psaki Wants To Quash Misinformation — She Has A History Of Promoting It)

“That’s why I almost didn’t ask … but I am wondering if given this administration has conceded to treating people with kindness and respect, is this report, even though anonymously sourced, going to be looked into?

Psaki said that the individual named in the report has been “nothing but supportive and communicative” and added that it’s difficult to look into reports that have been anonymously sourced.

Politico wrote that the top advisor to first lady Jill Biden, Anthony Bernal, is “one of the most polarizing people in the White House” according to interviews with more than two dozen individuals close to him.

“Many described him as ‘berating’ and ‘toxic’ because of his unfiltered criticism of others and tendency to trash talk his colleagues behind their backs,” Politico wrote.

Some staffers had gone so far as to record Bernal in meetings because his behavior was so shocking, according to the report.

“Stories of Bernal making staffers cry are an open secret in the Biden world with seemingly everyone knowing someone who has been on the receiving end,” the story said. “Two former campaign staffers said they heard Bernal call people ‘stupid’ in meetings or over the phone.”