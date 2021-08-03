The Panthers Cut JT Ibe After Brutal Hit On Keith Kirkwood In Practice

The Panthers have cut defensive back JT Ibe following a brutal hit in practice.

According to multiple reports, the undrafted rookie free agent was cut Tuesday after drilling receiver Keith Kirkwood during camp. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Panthers waived JT Ibe after he hit Carolina WR Keith Kirkwood in the head during this morning’s practice. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 3, 2021

The #Panthers have waived defensive back JT Ibe, who injured WR Keith Kirkwood during practice. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 3, 2021

The hit was so brutal that Kirkwood had to be carted off the field and taken away in an ambulance, but was showing signs of movement, according to Alaina Getzenberg.

Breaking: Panthers practice has come to a halt after WR Keith Kirkwood is carted off after taking a hit to the head from DB JT Ibe. Ibe has been kicked out of practice. Scary moment. — Steve Reed (@SteveReedAP) August 3, 2021

Keith Kirkwood has movement in his arms and legs, per source. Hopefully ambulance is just a precaution. — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) August 3, 2021

You can watch a video of the play below. It’s clear that it was a massive hit, and there’s no other way to describe it.

Keith Kirkwood injury, doesn’t look good pic.twitter.com/oYbBx1dnrA — Panthers On Tap Podcast (@PanthersOnTap) August 3, 2021

I’m all for playing tough football and being physical, but at some point, you have to understand the situation you’re in.

It’s practice and Ibe appeared to damn near take Kirkwood’s head off. That’s simply not acceptable. That play would get flagged in a game, and it’s damn sure going to get you in major trouble when you do it against a teammate.

Seeing as how Ibe had a minor role with the team entering camp, it’s not hard at all to understand why he was shown the exit.

The early signs sound good on Keith Kirkwood. Matt Rhule says movement in his lower body and no pain in his neck. pic.twitter.com/ZYqwEz6AWb — Joe Person (@josephperson) August 3, 2021

Make smarter decisions and you won’t lose your job in the NFL. It’s not that hard to figure out.