Doocy Challenges Biden About ‘Untested And Unvaccinated’ Migrants Crossing The Border

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy challenged President Joe Biden about his border policies Tuesday.

Doocy asked about how the surge of migrants at the border could be affecting the coronavirus pandemic. Many places have re-implemented mask mandates and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) started recommending mask-wearing in some indoor settings even for vaccinated people due to the spread of the delta variant.

“You just said ‘there is no wall high enough and no ocean wide enough to protect us from the virus,'” Doocy began. “So what is the thinking behind letting untested and unvaccinated migrants cross the southern border into U.S. cities in record numbers?” (RELATED: Biden’s Immigration Plan Manages To Upset Just About Everyone)

Biden said that he is maintaining his order to send unvaccinated people back across the border, but it is more humane to keep unaccompanied children here.

“We have not withdrawn the order that is sometimes criticized saying that unvaccinated people should go back across the border,” the president said. “But unaccompanied children is a different story. Because the most humane thing to do is to test them and to treat them and not send them back alone.”

Biden had reportedly planned to lift Title 42, a Trump-era public health order that was used to expel most migrants at the border, at the end of July, but decided to keep it in place due to the coronavirus pandemic. Human rights groups, immigration advocacy organizations and Democrats criticized the president for keeping the policy in place.