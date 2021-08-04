BLM Group Defends Lindsey Graham, Calls For Resignation Of Democratic Party Official

A Black Lives Matter group demanded the resignation Tuesday of the Rhode Island Democratic Party chief political strategist after she tweeted disparaging remarks about Sen. Lindsey Graham.

Kate Coyne-McCoy, a Democratic Party strategist and political consultant, sent a now-deleted tweet Monday seemingly wishing death on the senator after his COVID-19 diagnosis. Graham had tested positive despite being vaccinated and has previously called on others to be vaccinated as well.

“It’s wrong to hope he dies from Covid right? Asking for a friend. #CovidIsNotOver #LindseyGraham,” Coyne-McCoy tweeted.

Rhode Island Democratic Party Leader and Strategist Kate Coyne McCoy wishes death upon U.S. Senator #LindseyGraham upon his COVID-19 diagnosis.

Black Lives Matter Rhode Island political action committee (PAC) issued a statement Tuesday condemning Coyne-McCoy’s comments as “extremely distasteful and insensitive.” (RELATED: Joe Manchin Hosted Gathering With Lindsey Graham And Group Of Bipartisan Senators On His Houseboat In DC)

“Regardless of political affiliation the disregard for human life is unacceptable and should not be tolerated anywhere within any political party,” the group said. “How can we trust someone with such blatant disregard for human life with the will of RI voters?”

BLM RI PAC Response to RI Democratic Party Chief Political Strategist @katecoynemccoy's Comments: In a time where many human lives have been lost to COVID-19 all across Rhode Island, this comment is extremely distasteful and insensitive. Regardless of political affiliation–

The group told Fox News that Coyne-McCoy has made similar comments in the past and has a history of “wishing death on people.”

“BLM RI PAC strongly urges RI Governor Dan McKee and House Speaker Joseph Shekarchi to call for her immediate resignation, as those views regardless of political affiliation should never be accepted,” the group said.

Coyne-McCoy received widespread backlash for her comments and since deleted her tweet, apologizing in a brief tweet.

I made a mistake. I used poor judgement which I obviously regret.

“I made a mistake,” she said. “I used poor judgement which I obviously regret.”

Several Rhode Island Republicans were also outraged at her comments, the Providence Journal reported, and called for her resignation.

