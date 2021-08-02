Joe Manchin Hosted Gathering With Lindsey Graham And Group Of Bipartisan Senators On His Houseboat In DC

Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, who tested positive Monday for COVID-19, attended a gathering on West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin’s houseboat over the weekend with a bipartisan group of Senators.

Manchin said there was a small gathering outside and did not say how long the event was. He also said it was a group of bipartisan Senators and did not name any other names besides Graham, according to CNN. Graham announced Monday that he tested positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated.

WATCH:

“We were outside — and everybody has been vaccinated,” Manchin says when asked if they were wearing masks at the gathering on his boat since Lindsey Graham later tested positive. Manchin has since tested negative. pic.twitter.com/pM9TA3LmTU — Manu Raju (@mkraju) August 2, 2021

“Senator Manchin is fully vaccinated and following the CDC guidelines for those exposed to a COVID-positive individual,” Manchin spokeswoman Sam Runyon told CNN. (RELATED: Lindsey Graham tests positive for COVID-19 despite being vaccinated)

Democratic Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly was also reportedly at Manchin’s houseboat over the weekend when Graham was present.

“Sen. Kelly came into contact with Sen. Graham during a bipartisan gathering this weekend hosted by Sen. Manchin,” Kelly spokesman Jacob Peters told CNN. “Sen. Kelly is fully vaccinated and following CDC guidelines and the advice of the Office of the Attending Physician,” Kelly’s spokesman added.

Also in attendance was Democratic Nevada Sen. Jacky Rosen, whose office told CNN, “Senator Rosen spent time with Senator Graham this weekend at a bipartisan gathering. Senator Rosen is fully vaccinated, and complying with CDC and OAP guidance for exposure to a COVID-positive individual.”

Sen. Joe Manchin entertained a small group of senators on his houseboat this weekend — and Sen. Lindsey Graham was in attendance, according to a source with knowledge of the situation. Manchin’s office declined to comment on the attendance on his boat. — Manu Raju (@mkraju) August 2, 2021

Democratic Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto was also on Manchin’s houseboat with Graham. Her office saying: “Over the weekend, Senator Cortez Masto attended Senator Manchin’s bipartisan get-together, which was also attended by Senator Graham,” according to her spokesperson Lauren Wodarski, saying the Senator is fully vaccinated and following CDC guidelines.

Democratic Delaware Sen. Chris Coons was also on the houseboat, according to CNN, and is awaiting COVID-19 test results. Republican Sen. John Thune attended the event as well.

“Immediately after learning that Sen. Graham had tested positive, Sen. Thune, who is fully vaccinated, followed the appropriate recommendations, including being tested himself, and he tested negative,” his office said.

Republican Florida Rep. Vern Buchanan announced in late July that he tested positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated. Later that month an aide for Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi tested positive for COVID-19 after meeting with the Texas Democrats who fled the state to hold up voting legislation. (RELATED: Pelosi Aide Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Meeting With Texas Democrats)

The Daily Caller asked Manchin’s office for details about the houseboat gathering to which they did not immediately respond.