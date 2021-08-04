REPORT: Rihanna Is A Billionaire And The Wealthiest Female Musician On The Planet

Rihanna is reportedly a billionaire.

According to a Wednesday report from Forbes, the superstar singer is now worth a staggering $1.7 billion, and that makes her the wealthiest female musician on the planet. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Forbes wrote the following on how she’s amassed so much wealth:

The bulk of her fortune (an estimated $1.4 billion) comes from the value of Fenty Beauty, of which Forbes can now confirm she owns 50%. Much of the rest lies in her stake in her lingerie company, Savage x Fenty, worth an estimated $270 million, and her earnings from her career as a chart-topping musician and actress.

Major props to Rihanna on getting her money. You will never see me knock anyone getting paid. It’s what America is all about, and the “Work” singer is in some extremely rarified air as a billionaire.

She’s among the best and she deserves every single penny.

Not only is Rihanna an outstanding singer, but she’s also clearly a smart business woman. She earned hundreds of millions if not more than a billion dollars outside of music, according to Forbes.

If that doesn’t make her an outstanding businesswoman, then I don’t know what does. She’s rolling in the dough!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

Hopefully, Rihanna is just getting started. It’d be awesome to watch her stack up more and more cash in the years to come.