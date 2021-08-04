Wisconsin State Fair Using Cream Puffs As Vaccination Incentive

As cases rise due to increased COVID-19 infections caused by the delta variant, Wisconsin State Fair goers will be incentivized to get vaccinated with a tasty treat.

Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers announced Wednesday that individuals who get vaccinated at the fair will receive a free cream puff, according to The Associated Press. The fair, located in West Allis, will have a vaccination clinic run by AMI Expeditionary Healthcare and will offer guests the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the AP reported. (RELATED: West Virginia To Give Away Guns As Incentive For COVID Vaccine)

Free cream puffs folks! .@GovEvers & @DHSWI announce an on-site COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Wisconsin State Fair & people vaccinated there will receive a voucher for a free cream puff redeemable at the Cream Puff Pavilion. The clinic will be open 11 a.m.- 8 p.m. Aug. 5-15. — Mary Spicuzza (@MSpicuzzaMJS) August 4, 2021

If someone decides to get vaccinated at the fair, they will receive a voucher for a free cream puff that can be redeemed at the fair’s Cream Puff Pavilion, the AP claimed. (RELATED: New Yorkers Offered $100 To Get Vaccinated)

Wisconsin’s State Fair is scheduled to begin Thursday and will last through Aug. 15, according to its website.

Getting vaccinated is a great way to protect yourself and your loved ones. Cream puffs are the greatest dessert IN THE WORLD AS EVERYONE AGREES. Everybody wins here. https://t.co/daItlTqevn — Rob Mentzer (@robertmentzer) August 4, 2021

The state’s seven day average for new cases is just below 1,000, which is drastically lower than the November 2020 peak that saw around 7,000 new cases per day, data from The New York Times’ coronavirus tracker shows. Wisconsin has 63% of its adults fully vaccinated, and 88% of those over 65-years-old fully vaccinated, which lessens the capability of a large, resurgent, COVID-19 spike, The New York Times also noted.