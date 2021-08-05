Bill Belichick Gives Golden Quote About The Weather

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick had a quote for the ages Thursday.

The six-time Super Bowl champion with the Pats was addressing weather conditions when he told the media, "Looks like the field will be wet. If it rains, it rains. If it doesn't, it doesn't. If it's hot, it's hot. If it's not, that's what it is."

Couldn’t have said it better myself, Bill!

“Looks like the field will be wet. If it rains, it rains. If it doesn’t, it doesn’t. If it’s hot, it’s hot. If it’s not, that’s what it is.” — Bill Belichick pic.twitter.com/AsZn0RNKdn — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 5, 2021

Belichick is legendary for his interactions with the media, and this is just the latest example of him being a quote machine.

After all, his job isn’t to control the weather. It’s to coach football, and he does a damn good job at it.

I think the six Super Bowl rings he’s won as a head coach speak for themselves.

Bill Belichick Live Press Conference 8/5: https://t.co/IhNBKxrOFi — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 5, 2021

If Belichick is already in this form in early August, then we all know he’s going to be rocking and rolling once the season starts.

He’s going to be rolling!

Never change, Bill! Never change!