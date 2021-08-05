Insane Viral Videos Show Soccer Fans Fighting During Mexico/USA Game

Fans were out of control when the USA beat Mexico to win the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

The USA secured a monster win this past Sunday over Mexico, and it's just the latest sign that American soccer is trending in the right direction.

However, some fans spent the day brawling in the stands. In videos tweeted by Networkinvegas, multiple fights broke out in the stands of Allegiant Stadium.

You can watch the chaos unfold below.

Reader sent us this…. Dozens of fights last night for Mexico vs USA Soccer match at Allegiant Stadium. pic.twitter.com/h6a6B7OeDc — NetworkinVegas.com (@Networkinvegas) August 2, 2021

Another fight from Mexico vs USA Soccer match at Allegiant Stadium… pic.twitter.com/k5uReSpcWL — NetworkinVegas.com (@Networkinvegas) August 3, 2021

These videos are just more classic examples of idiots at sporting events, and it's that simple. As I've said before, if you fight at a sporting event, you 100% deserve to be arrested.

As a civilized society, we can't tolerate nonsense like this.

I will never understand people who spend money to attend a major sporting event and then decide to throw a few punches.

Nobody wants to see it or deal with that kind of behavior.

People are at the game to enjoy a few drinks, spend some time with the boys and cheer on their team. They’re not there to get rocked.

Luckily, the cops quickly responded and let’s all hope justice was handed out.