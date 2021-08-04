Fans Brawl During The Astros/Dodgers Game In Wild Viral Videos

Fans were out of control Tuesday night when the Astros beat the Dodgers 3-0.

Ever since the 2017 World Series, there has been serious bad blood between the two teams after the Astros were accused of cheating. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Well, fans certainly didn't forget about those allegations Tuesday night as they attempted to beat the living hell out of each other.

You can check out the chaos below.

I witnessed the whole thing. It was bad. pic.twitter.com/t1oeHG8ZR8 — Josh Gitt (@dodger1214) August 4, 2021

In case you were wondering, that wasn't the only melee that unfold Tuesday night. There was another one captured on video that was just as crazy.

As I've said too many times to count, people who fight during sporting events are among the dumbest people on the planet and should be treated as such.

I just don’t understand people who spend their hard earned money to buy a ticket only to then get thrown out. It’s next level stupid.

On top of that, these weren’t minor scuffles. These dudes were going all out to win, and one security guard even took a drink to the face.

I would lose my mind if I was that guy.

Hopefully, the police took care of everyone fighting because we simply can’t tolerate that nonsense as a civilized society.