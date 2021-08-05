Two Women Plead Guilty To Hate Crimes After Video Showed Them Violently Confronting Trump Supporters

Two women pleaded guilty to hate crimes and theft Monday nearly a year after Trump supporters were violently confronted and had their political gear stolen in Delaware.

Police arrested Olivia Winslow and Camryn Amy after viral footage showed the defendants tearing a Trump supporter’s sign and grabbing a “Make America Great Again” hat. The two women pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of theft, hate crimes and child endangerment, the Delaware News Journal reported Wednesday.

The suspects will be sentenced in September, the outlet reported. Prosecutors said that they will seek a probation sentence without jail time, the outlet reported. Attorneys representing Winslow and Amy said probation is the “appropriate sentence.”

Prosecutors dropped charges of assault, attempted assault and conspiracy as part of a plea deal, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Report: Two Women Indicted On Felony Hate Crime Charges After Allegedly Assaulting Trump Supporters)

“Are you destroying my property?” Abbey Wigton, who filmed the incident, said.

Seven-year-old Riley Wigton, the victim’s son, can be heard saying, “That’s somebody else’s hat.” The upset child told his mother to call 911.

Moments later, the footage appeared to show Amy punching an unidentified man in the face as he attempted to retrieve the hat from the suspect. She can then be seen throwing the hat over a fence.

“We will knock you the fuck out!” Winslow said. The footage ended with Amy approaching Wigton and appearing to hit her camera.

Outside the DNC Convention tonight, radical leftists attacked a 7-year-old boy. Why? Because he was simply showing his support for President @realDonaldTrump. Truly shameful.pic.twitter.com/rBFzlg2WFu — Students For Trump (@TrumpStudents) August 21, 2020

Wigton released a statement that said, “They ripped the sign from my arms and assaulted my 7-year-old son.”

“The Joe Biden supporters laid hands on my child and ripped his ‘Make America Great Again’ hat from his head while cursing at him and pushing him over,” she alleged.