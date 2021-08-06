Police Release Video Showing Moment Domestic Violence Suspect Allegedly Grabs Officer’s Gun, Gets Shot

The Houston Police Department (HPD) released body cam footage Wednesday showing the moment a domestic violence suspect was fatally shot by police after grabbing the officer’s gun in July.

The incident unfolded around 6:05 p.m., July 6 when the HPD responded to a call about a domestic violence incident in which a woman claimed she was choked by Jose Benitez-Vasquez.

Officers “attempted to speak with the suspect, but he was uncooperative,” police said. Vasquez allegedly resisted arrest and video footage from the incident shows officers engage in an altercation.

While officers were attempting to arrest Benitez-Vasquez, a second male, identified as Francis Vasquez-Benitez, 18, intervened and could be seen pulling one of the officers’ hands away from the suspect. At this point , police said Vasquez tried to disarm Officer Maldonado and allegedly pulled his duty weapon out of his holster. Maldonado could be heard screaming the suspect had his gun.

“Fearing for his and the other officer’s safety, Officer A. Garza discharged his duty weapon at the suspect and struck him,” police said. (RELATED: Police Release Video Of Officers Fatally Shooting Man Armed With Water Gun)

Jose Benitez-Vasquez died on the scene.

Francis Vasquez-Benitez was charged with assault of a peace officer.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing and both officers were placed on administrative duty, according to Click 2 Houston.