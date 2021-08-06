Janice Deans Calls Gov. Cuomo A ‘Monster’ For Allegedly Sexually Harassing 11 Women, Calls CNN A ‘Joke’

Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean spoke with the Daily Caller News Foundation’s Samantha Renck about accusations that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women, her message to the CNN executives for allowing Chris Cuomo to host his show, and more.

WATCH:



Check out more from the Daily Caller News Foundation:

Janice Dean Has A Message For CNN Executives Regarding The Cuomo Brothers

‘They Frankly Don’t Have My Trust’: Law Student Slams College’s ‘Discriminatory’ COVID-19 Protocols

US Has ‘Precedent’ For Vaccine Mandates, Doctor Says

EXCLUSIVE: Getting Biden To Condemn Communism Is ‘Like Extracting Teeth,’ Cuban Immigrant Says

Infectious Disease Doctor Explains What’s Wrong With New CDC Guidelines

Veteran Who Deployed To Afghanistan 8 Times Calls US Withdrawal ‘Hasty,’ Warns Of Taliban Takeover

‘Things Are Getting Much, Much Worse’: College Student Rips Mayor Lightfoot After Classmate Dies

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.