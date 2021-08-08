New York Jets QB Zach Wilson Is Struggling In Practice

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is reportedly struggling to adjust to the NFL.

Wilson was drafted second overall by the Jets, and the former BYU QB will start for the franchise immediately. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, according to Connor Hughes, things are not off to a hot start. Wilson went 11/24 throwing the ball Saturday for 112 years, two interceptions and a total of three points on seven drives.

To put it as bluntly as possible, it was a disaster.

Very few quarterbacks are able to quickly transition to the NFL. In fact, it’s incredibly rare. The jump from college to the NFL is huge.

However, given the hype around Wilson, I don’t think people expected him to struggle this much.

Not being outstanding from the jump is understandable, but putting up a stat line like Wilson reportedly Saturday isn’t going to fly at all.

Fans in New York are notorious for not being very patient and they will revolt if he plays like that in a game.

Fans better pray and hope it was just a really bad day of practice. If it becomes the norm for Wilson, fans will tear him to shreds.