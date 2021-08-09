Joe Rogan Claims He Says ‘Dumb’ Stuff, Suggests People Shouldn’t Take Him Too Seriously

Joe Rogan wants people to know he shouldn’t be taken too seriously.

Rogan has been all over the news recently after he said Friday that vaccine passports bring America “one step closer” to being a dictatorship. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Joe Rogan on Vaccine Passports 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/58leIBUuFp — Jay (@investjay_) August 6, 2021

Well, he wants people to relax with the outrage. According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, during a Saturday performance in Milwaukee, Rogan told his fans, “I say dumb (expletive). If you’re getting vaccine advice from me, is that really my fault?”

He also added that people wanted to cancel him over his latest comments.

Joe Rogan Rips Vaccine Passports, Says It’s ‘One Step Closer’ To Having A Dictator https://t.co/4OAy40ibbH — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 9, 2021

Say whatever you want about Joe Rogan, but the guy doesn’t lack self-awareness. He understands his role. He’s the host of arguably the greatest podcast on the internet, he commentates UFC fights and he’s a comedian.

He’s not out here trying to be a scientist and he doesn’t claim to be. He’s a comedian who likes engaging in fun debates.

That’s how he wants to be treated and that’s how he should be treated.

Joe Rogan on “woke culture” pic.twitter.com/2LLaEWFRLX — Viral Sports (@NotScTop10plays) May 16, 2021

The reality is that people just enjoy being outraged and we all know it. It’s why it’s incredibly important when guys like Bill Maher and Rogan speak out.

With every super famous person who gives woke idiots the middle finger, the better.

If you’re triggered by what Joe Rogan says, then that’s a problem with you. It’s not a problem with Rogan.