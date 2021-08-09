Man in Massachusetts Wins $15 Million Playing The Lottery After Previously Winning $1 Million

A man in Massachusetts is without a doubt one of the luckiest men on the planet.

The state’s lottery system announced near the end of July that John Hammill had won $15 million playing the “Massachusetts Millionaires’ Club” instant ticket game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Why is the fact he won particularly interesting? Well, in 2006 he won a cool $1 million playing the “Set For Life” game.

Yes, you read that correctly. John Hammill has won a total of $16 million by playing the Massachusetts lottery since 2006.

The dude won at least seven figures twice! The odds of that happening have to be borderline impossible to even calculate.

There are a lot of people who refer to the lottery as a tax on stupid people. I’m not sure I feel that way, but people seem to throw their money at games thinking they’re honestly going to win.

It’s like going to Vegas and expecting to actually bankrupt a casino.

However, my logic clearly doesn’t apply to Hammill because he took home $16 million over the course of less than two decades by playing the lottery.

It’s not just the fact he won. It’s the fact that he did it twice that makes it so wild. Again, the odds must be borderline impossible to calculate.

Enjoy all the cash Hammill! Must be nice!