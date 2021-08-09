Several People Whip Out Their Guns, Start Shooting During Fight Outside Nightclub That Killed 1 And Injured 5

A shooting that left one dead and five others injured at a Texas nightclub ensued after a fight broke out, authorities said.

The fight broke out at Visions Nightclub in north Harris County, Texas early Sunday morning while the nightclub was hosting a private party that reportedly had several hundred attendees, according to Fox 26. Investigators believe that at some point, shots were fired during the fight, with more than one shooter possibly inside the club. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez claimed on Twitter that the fighting eventually turned into shooting as “several individuals produced firearms and began firing.”

Early this morning, @HCSOTexas Investigators responded to a shooting at an after-hours bar located at 2504 FM 1960. Multiple people were shot. A total of six (6) were wounded. One person, Derrick Johnson, was pronounced deceased on-scene. The other wounded individuals are pic.twitter.com/zNw8NTUM0C — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) August 8, 2021

expected to survive. It was learned that a fight broke out inside the club and during the fight, several individuals produced firearms and began firing. It is unclear how the deceased and wounded individuals are related to the shooting and fight disturbance. At this time, no one — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) August 8, 2021

has been charged in the shootings. Anyone with info regarding the incident is asked to contact us at 713-274-9100 or CrimeStoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477). #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) August 8, 2021

At around 2 a.m. local time, Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies and officials with Harris County Constables Pct. 4 responded to the shooting, Fx 26 reported. Of the six people shot, one, later identified by authorities as Derrick Johnson, was pronounced dead at the scene. Four of the other individuals shot sustained non-life-threatening injuries, but were transported to the hospital, Fox 26 claimed. The final victim was airlifted to the hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound to the head, but is expected to survive, Fox 26 noted.

UPDATE: @HCSOTexas @SheriffEd_HCSO said the victim from the overnight nightclub shooting is Derrick Johnson. His father shared this photo of him. Johnson was a father of 5, with a baby on the way. 6 were shot. So far, no arrests. https://t.co/dIGV07bKl2 pic.twitter.com/dls9ZLJwHA — Nick Natario (@NickABC13) August 8, 2021

The incident remains under investigation, but authorities remain uncertain if any of the injured individuals were in the fight or took part in the shooting. They were, however, able to recover a few firearms at the club, according to Fox 26.

“We had parts of the fight that spilled out into the parking lot and continued down 1960, where one of the vehicles was disabled and recovered a short distance away,” Sgt. Jason Brown with HCSO Homicide said of the shooting, according to Fox 26. (RELATED: Pulse Nightclub Made A National Memorial As Biden Signs Bill Into Law)

Brown claimed many of the attendees, including potential suspects and shooters, had fled the scene by the time law enforcement arrived on scene.