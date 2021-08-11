Arnold Schwarzenegger Tells Anti-Maskers ‘Screw Your Freedom,’ As He Touts His ‘Tolerance’ And ‘Inclusion’

Actor and former Republican Gov. of California Arnold Schwarzenegger told anti-maskers “screw your freedom” as he touted the importance of “tolerance” and “inclusion” which are the kinds of things he said he’s “always worked towards”.

"There are still people who don't believe in masks," the Schwarzenegger shared during a discussion with retired United States Army lieutenant colonel Alexander Vindman about his book, "Here, Right Matters" in a YouTube video released Wednesday.

The comments start at the 37:17 minute mark.

“But I think people should know, there is a virus here. It kills people,” he added, as he mocked people who feel their “freedom is being disturbed” due to having to get vaccinated and wearing masks.

“No, screw your freedom,” Schwarzenegger continued. “Because with freedom comes obligations and responsibilities. We cannot just say, ‘I have the right to do X, Y and Z.’ When you affect other people, that is when it gets serious.”

“The Terminator” star compared taking the steps to stopping traffic accidents and how people can’t just decide not to stop at a stop light.

“You cannot say, ‘No one is going to tell me that I’m going to stop here, that I have to stop at this traffic light here. I’m going to go right through it,'” the former governor said. “Then you kill someone else, and then it is your doing. So, this is the same thing with the virus. You cannot go and not put the mask on because when you breathe, you can infect someone else. And you can infect someone that then gets sick and may die.”

Earlier in the interview, Schwarzenegger star said the only way we can repair the divide in the country is by “coming together,” showing each other “tolerance” and “inclusion” the way he’s “always worked towards” in his life and as governor.

It starts at the 25 minute mark in the clip posted above.