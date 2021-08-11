Anti-CRT Amendment Passes After Manchin Votes With Republicans

The Senate passed an amendment banning the use of federal funds to teach concepts associated with critical race theory (CRT) in primary and secondary education during a late night vote-a-rama.

Democratic West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin voted with all 49 present Republicans to advance the amendment shortly after midnight Wednesday morning. Senators proposed more than 1,000 amendments during the vote-a-rama, which ended at 4 a.m. Following the vote-a-rama, the Senate passed the $3.5 trillion budget resolution in a party-line vote, with Republican South Dakota Sen. Mike Rounds absent.

Tom Cotton amendment banning federal funding for CRT in schools — proposed during last night’s Vote-O-Rama — passes Senate with support of Sen. Joe Manchin. https://t.co/svKhPK5D3J — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) August 11, 2021

“Growing up, I was taught, as I suspect most of you were, that America is a great and noble nation, in large part because, as Lincoln put it, all men are created equal,” Cotton said during a floor speech in support of his amendment.

This evening the Senate PASSED my amendment to prevent federal funds from being used to promote Critical Race Theory in schools. Our future depends on raising a generation of kids who love America. pic.twitter.com/rVLW6b8XiB — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) August 11, 2021

“Sadly, today some want to replace our founding principles with an un-American ideology called critical race theory,” Cotton continued. “They want to teach our children that America is not a good nation, but a racist nation. Those teachings are wrong, and our tax dollars should not support them.”

Manchin did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.

He voted in favor of advancing the budget resolution, but called the price tag “simply irresponsible.”

Cotton has introduced multiple bills addressing CRT, which holds that America is fundamentally racist, yet teaches individuals to view every social interaction and person in terms of race. Its adherents pursue “antiracism” through the end of merit, objective truth and the adoption of race-based policies. The amendment passed Wednesday morning does not define CRT. (RELATED: ‘Ideological Poison’: Tom Cotton Slams Military’s Promotion Of Critical Race Theory)

At least six states have passed bills purporting to ban concepts associated with CRT in K-12 education, and legislatures in at least 20 more are considering similar legislation. Proponents claim that the bills are necessary to combat left-wing ideas in education, while opponents argue that they are impermissibly vague and will be ineffective.