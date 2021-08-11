REPORT: ESPN Hires Alex Smith As An Analyst

ESPN has reportedly hired Alex Smith.

According to the New York Post, the former Washington quarterback has been hired by the network to talk about pro football. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Smith, who also played for the 49ers and Chiefs, will appear on “Monday Night Football,” and other NFL related shows, according to the same report.

NEWS: Alex Smith to ESPN, The Post has learned.https://t.co/nb3LPsD52E — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) August 11, 2021

Good for Alex Smith. He had a great career in the NFL, fought his way back from a horrific leg injury, returned to the field and is now headed to TV.

The man knows football, he’s been successful at football and I have no doubt he’ll be great on television.

GRAPHIC WARNING! Oh, maaan. That’s a shocking injury for Alex Smith. Never like to see that😪 #NFL #HOUvsWAS pic.twitter.com/0JWCFxlGNV — Michael Randall (@MickRandallHS) November 18, 2018

Ever since Tony Romo blew up on CBS, networks have been pushing things in overdrive to find former QBs who can talk about the NFL.

Fans seem to love it, and Smith is just the latest person to get in on the trend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Smith (@lizbsmith11)

We’ll have to wait and see how he does, but I’m confident he shouldn’t have any problems.