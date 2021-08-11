Severine Keimig Shares 4 Actionable Tips on Finding Your Way into the Industry as an Aspiring Model

Models are the epitome of glamour. With their divine looks and confidence, they are an aspiration to people all over. But the industry behind the curtain is not that glamorous. Only a few of the beautiful and confident make it to the ramp. One such graceful presence is Severine Keimig, a German model who is rapidly winning hearts with her charm.

Severine Keimig has been a successful fashion model since 2014 and also the leading model for the 2020 season of Project Runway. Her success has been absolute and organic. So what’s her secret? And how can people follow in her footsteps?

Severine has 4 actionable tips on how one can find his/her way around the industry to achieve success:

Be confident and true to yourself: Successful models are sought after because of their distinct personalities. Being confident and maintaining the true individual persona are key to establishing a strong presence. Network and dazzle:Good impressions lead to good breaks. Models must build strong connections and true relationships to advance. Work with a focus: Decide what you want to focus on and work with your end goals in sight without letting the industry distract you. Be grateful, enjoy the journey, and believe in your worth: The hustle is beautiful, and every moment should be enjoyed. Projects do not determine worth, but work ethic and positive candor certainly do.

Severine has successfully created a flourishing career while also prioritizing personal fulfillment and happiness. An advocate of a healthy mind and body, she has compiled all her learnings and thoughts in her soon-to-be-published self-improvement journal ‘Abundance Life League.’ As the world looks up from the audience perspective, it is heartening to see models such as Severine Keimig sashaying down the ramp, advocating a healthy modeling industry, and adding love, abundance, and charm to the world, one ramp-step at a time.