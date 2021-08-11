College To Charge Unvaccinated Students ‘Non-Refundable’ $750 COVID Fee

West Virginia Wesleyan College (WVWC) will charge all unvaccinated students a non-refundable fee of $750 for the Fall 2021 semester, The Independent reported Wednesday.

“The fee will be charged to all students who have not provided a proof of vaccination (full vaccination or first shot toward vaccination) by September 7,” the college has announced on its website.

The “Covid fee” will be used to accommodate for increased testing, as the unvaccinated students will be made to “undergo weekly surveillance testing” on campus, the announcement reads. (RELATED: Rhodes College Set To Charge Unvaccinated Students $1,500 Who Return In The Fall)

Students who attend West Virginia Wesleyan College who have not received at least one dose of the #COVID19 vaccine will be expected to pay a fee for the fall semester.

Aside from having only a limited access to facilities and other indoor venues at WVWC, students, faculty and staff who choose not to receive a vaccine will need to wear a mask at all times indoors and maintain a social distance. Students who do not adhere to these rules may face a “student judicial action.”

Additionally, if a student contracts COVID-19 and is unable to return home after the end of the Fall semester, WVWC will charge an additional $250 for their completion of quarantine on campus, the webpage states.