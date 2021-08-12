Women Fight During An Atlanta Braves Game In Wild Viral Video

Some women were out of control Wednesday night when the Braves beat the Reds 8-6.

In a video tweeted by @GAFollowers, a pair of women were trading shots on the ground and it was a mess of a situation before a police officer arrested one.

Watch the carnage unfold below.

Solid MMA action at tonight’s Braves game pic.twitter.com/QeUenPYG6Q — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) August 12, 2021

While we don't know why this fight started, I don't think I'm exaggerating by saying it was absolutely out of control and pathetic.

The ground was incredibly dirty but that didn't stop either woman from getting out of control. Imagine rolling around in the muck while trying to punch someone.

I'll never understand people who get into fights at sporting events. I just can't wrap my mind around spending a ton of money to go to a game and spending your time fighting.

You know who enjoys getting punched? Pretty much nobody. Nobody with a functioning brain likes that kind of nonsense.

Yet, that didn’t stop these two women from trading shots. America is healing, and I suppose that’s a good thing!