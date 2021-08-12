Pacific Northwest Broke Heat Records In June. It Could Get Even Hotter

The Pacific Northwest is ready for another scorching heatwave just over a month after the region saw record breaking temperatures, the Associated Press reported Wednesday.

Temperatures in Portland reached 100 degrees on Wednesday, causing the National Weather Service to issue an excessive heat warning. Temperatures are expected to soar over 100 degrees Thursday and Friday, before a weekend cool down.

The National Weather Service has also issued excessive heat advisories in the Northeast and Mid-South.

Heat wave continues in the Northeast, Mid-South, and Pacific Northwest. Warm temperatures can quickly rise to dangerous levels — especially in the summer and in parked cars. Stay #WeatherReady and don’t underestimate the heat. https://t.co/Ynl3VCvgxb pic.twitter.com/CHACQDSzd9 — National Weather Service (@NWS) August 12, 2021

Temperatures in the Pacific Northwest rarely reach such high temperatures, but this is the second time this year the heat has been this extreme, according to the AP. The city broke its historic record as temperatures hit 112 degrees on June 28.

The AP reported that temperatures could reach 111 degrees in parts of Oregon before cooling off on Saturday. (RELATED: Southwest Braces For Heatwave That Could Break All-Time Temperature Records)

Seattle will be cooler than Portland with temperatures in the mid-90s, but could still break its heat record of 108 degrees, according to the AP. Many people in Seattle and Portland do not have air conditioning, causing volunteers and government employees to set up cooling stations in empty buildings on Wednesday.

The Pacific Northwest doesn’t normally see such extreme heat, so the demand for air conditioning units has never been that strong, Wes Davis, director of technical services for Air Conditioning Contractors of America, told NPR.

“We’ll often hear people say, ‘Who cares if it’s 106 or 108? It gets this hot in Arizona all the time,” meteorologist Tyler Kranz told the AP. “Well, people in Arizona have air conditioning, and here in the Pacific Northwest, a lot of people don’t. You can’t really compare us to the desert Southwest.”

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown declared a state of emergency Tuesday in preparation for the intense heat.

“Oregon is facing yet another extreme heatwave, and it is critical that every level of government has the resources they need to help keep Oregonians safe and healthy,” Brown said in a press release on Tuesday. “I encourage Oregonians to take proactive steps to keep themselves and their families safe, including drinking plenty of fluids, taking advantage of cooling centers and checking in on neighbors, friends, and loved ones.”

