‘Disney’ Channel Star Talks About Leaving California For ‘Freedom’ In Viral Anti-Mask Speech

“Disney” channel star Leigh-Allyn Baker talked about leaving California for “freedom” in an anti-mask rant that has since gone viral.

The 49-year-old actress, known for her work as Amy Duncan on the hit sitcom “Good Luck Charlie,” spoke out recently during a school board meeting in Franklin, Tennessee, to protest the implementation of mask mandates in the schools. The comments were noted by E! News in a piece published on Friday. (RELATED: Parents Protest Mask Mandate, Yell ‘We Will Find You’ And ‘We Will Not Comply’ In Tennessee)

WATCH:

Leigh-Allyn Baker, known for playing Amy Duncan in #GoodLuckCharlie, speaks out against vaccine and mask mandates at a school board meeting. pic.twitter.com/PKUttMqWj8 — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) August 12, 2021

“I gave up everything there [CA], a really successful Hollywood career, television shows,” the actress said. “I gave it all up for freedom and to come to this friendly place in Tennessee and be greeted with open arms, and I love it here.” (RELATED: Catholic School Says Mask Mandate ‘Cover God’s Image,’ Violate Religious Liberty In Lawsuit)

“I wanted to tell you that I have two vax-injured children, and they have medical exemptions after the seizures and the hospitalizations after all of their immunizations,” she said. “I was granted, obviously, a medical exemption. So my children are those rare children that will just not be able to get the vaccine. And still, I would never put them in a mask because their brain needs oxygen to grow, which the neurologists can confirm.” (RELATED: ‘The Choice Is Yours’: In Line With CDC’s Mask Guidance, Biden Gives Americans An Ultimatum On Vaccines)

“Anyway, the real part of the clown show is that you all think that you actually have the authority to mandate this,” Baker continued. “Because there are these books that I have, and I have them as a gift for you: The Constitution and the Declaration of Independence, the Bill of Rights and the Federalist Papers. And also, the Bible. And these guarantee my freedom and yours and our children’s to breathe oxygen.”

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have stated that kids K-12 should wear masks at school this fall regardless of vaccination status, as previously reported.

The AAP previously put out a release under a headline that read, “Children Ages 2 and Up Who Aren’t Fully Vaccinated Should Continue to Wear Face Masks, the American Academy of Pediatrics Recommends.”

Two of the three vaccines approved by the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use (Pfizer and Moderna) have been demonstrated to have more than 90% efficacy against COVID-19, Yale Medicine noted, as previously reported. The Johnson and Johnson vaccine has been found to have 72% overall efficacy.