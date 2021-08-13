NBA Star Andre Drummond Saves 2-Year Old Son After He Falls In Pool

NBA All-Star Andre Drummond posted a dramatic video of him rescuing his 2-year-old son from falling in a pool Thursday.

The video, taken by a Ring security camera and posted by Drummond to his Twitter account, shows his son, Deon, sitting on the edge of a pool. He slides off the edge of the pool, unwittingly falling into the water. Almost immediately, the 6’10, 280-lb center swoops in, leaping fully clothed into the pool and scooping up the child. He then delivers him safely out of the water into the arms of family.

NOT ALL HEROS WEAR CAPES 🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️

A parents worst nightmare….. Feat my son & I 😂😂 No one was harmed in this video pic.twitter.com/POumiU9HGk — Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) August 12, 2021

The toddler was apparently unharmed. A woman standing at the edge of the pool tells the others standing on the deck, “he’s already smiling.” Drummond then steps up and sits down at the edge of the water, laughing. (RELATED: J.R. Smith Enrolls At North Carolina AT&T In Hopes Of Playing College Golf)

“No one was harmed in this video,” Drummond wrote.

Drummond, 28, is a two-time NBA All-Star who spent most of his career with the Detroit Pistons. He was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2020, before signing with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2021, where he scored 14.9 points to go with 12 rebounds and 2 assists in 24.8 minutes per game. He then signed the 2021 offseason with the Philadelphia 76ers, putting him on the same team as longstanding rival Joel Embiid.