Pistons Star Andre Drummond Drank Beer In Order To Get In Shape For The NBA Season

Detroit Pistons star Andre Drummond drank beer to get into shape for the current NBA season.

According to a profile from the Wall Street Journal, Drummond drank a beer a day as part of his diet to lose weight and get into better playing shape. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andre Drummond (@andredrummondd) on Dec 3, 2019 at 9:22am PST

It’s not crystal clear why his chef thought this was a genius idea, but it apparently worked because Drummond is dominating this season.

The only restrictions? It could only be one with lunch, and it absolutely had to be cold. WSJ reported there’s been some studies into beer as a recovery drink, but the science is nowhere close to being figured out.

Either way, it worked for Drummond because he’s been unstoppable this season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andre Drummond (@andredrummondd) on Nov 27, 2019 at 10:02am PST

I’ve always said I’m at the top of my game with a nice beer buzz going. You drink a few Miller Lites or Michelob Ultras down, and you’re fixing to be in for a good time.

Who am I to argue against Drummond’s logic? He’s out here making millions and balling. If it works for him, why wouldn’t it work for the rest of us?

Anything that involves more people drinking beer is something I’m all for.

Having said, I once played in a pickup basketball after a handful of beers. It was a disaster. It was absolutely awful. It’s hard for me to put into words just how badly it went.

So, while you might want to drink some beers to get into shape (science!), I wouldn’t recommend sucking them down prior to an actual sporting event.

It might not end well!