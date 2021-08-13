Man Enters Bank To Rob The Place, Gets Arrested Because His Handwritten Stickup Note Was Too Sloppy

A British man was sentenced to six years in jail Wednesday after he was busted for a botched robbery during which bank tellers were unable to read his stickup note due to sloppy handwriting.

Alan Slattery, 67, made his first attempt at a robbery on March 18 around 10:45 a.m., when he entered the Nationwide Building Society in Eastbourne. Slattery handed over a note to a bankroller who was “unable to read [it] and Slattery left the branch empty-handed,” Sussex Police said in a statement.

Employees later determined the note read “your screen won’t stop what I’ve got, just hand over the 10s and the 20s. Think about the other customers.” Staff alerted police who seized the note and surveillance footage as evidence.

A man has been sentenced after using threatening handwritten notes to demand money from cashiers at three banks in #Eastbourne and #Hastings. He was twice unsuccessful, in one case because the bank employee couldn’t read his handwriting. Read more ➡️ https://t.co/YuzVWk3OG5 pic.twitter.com/0J3U2iYocw — Sussex Police (@sussex_police) August 13, 2021

Days later, Slattery went to the Nationwide Building Society branch in St. Leonards and gave a bank teller a “threatening note,” police said. Slattery left with €2,400. (RELATED: Would-Be Robbery Victim Whips Out Gun And Shoots At Suspects)

Slattery then tried to rob a third bank in April, handing the bank teller a “threatening note demanding money.” The cashier, however, “challenged [Slattery] who then left empty-handed.”

Slattery was later busted by police on suspicion of robbery and two counts of attempted robbery after police identified him walking down the street. Authorities later found “sticky labels identical to the label that had been handed to staff at NatWest bank” as well as the jacket seen on the man on the surveillance footage, according to police.

Slattery pleaded guilty to all three charges, according to police. His sentence includes four years in custody and two years of supervision.