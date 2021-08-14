Kendric Pryor Makes Ridiculous Touchdown Catch In Practice

Wisconsin receiver Kendric Pryor made an insane touchdown grab during a recent practice.

The Badgers tweeted a video of practice Friday, and Pryor made a catch that has to be seen to be believed. Quarterback Graham Mertz spun him the ball in the end zone in tight coverage, and Pryor hauled it in with only one hand. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the video below. It’s pure football porn.

If this is the kind of energy the Badgers are carrying into week one against Penn State, then we might boat race the Nittany Lions right off of the field.

Pryor is out there making grabs that shouldn’t even be possible, and he’s seemingly doing them without much effort.

The man is a star!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendric Pryor (@kpryor3)

Plus, Mertz couldn’t have put that ball in a better spot. He threaded the needle like an NFL quarterback on that pass and it paid off.

If he can do that against Wisconsin’s elite defense, then he’s going to be torching just about anyone else in America.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Graham Mertz (@graham_mertz5)

I’m super pumped for September 4 to get here. After all the chaos of 2020, I’m just ready to get back to normal Wisconsin football and complete domination on the field.

The football season is almost here, and lots of people are asking what I think Wisconsin will do this year. The answer is simple. I expect absolute domination in the Big Ten. Anyone who doubts me, bookmark this tweet and see me in December. We’ll see who is laughing then. pic.twitter.com/EbSjXo7LnK — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 2, 2021

Go, Badgers, go!