Wisconsin Starts Fall Football Camp Sunday

The Wisconsin Badgers start football camp Sunday.

After a great offseason of preparation and adjustments, the Badgers will take the field Sunday in Madison to get fall camp started ahead of our week one matchup against Penn State. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball)

As a Wisconsin fan, if that’s not enough to have you ready to run through a wall with excitement, then I have to ask whether or not you’re even a real fan.

To say I’m excited would be an understatement of the year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball)

After all the chaos and carnage of the 2020 season during the novel coronavirus pandemic, I’m super excited to have a normal football season with a full schedule.

We need to get back to normal and fall camp getting underway is a huge step in that direction.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball)

I’m also incredibly optimistic about how awesome the Badgers are going to be this season. Graham Mertz has another offseason under his belt, we return most of our starters and Paul Chryst is one of the best coaches in America.

With our schedule, anything less than 11-1 in the regular season would be a gigantic disappointment. Fans expect a Big Ten title, and we have to go out there and earn it.

We have a date with destiny in the B1G title game against Ohio State, and I plan on taking no prisoners.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball)

Buckle up, folks, because the Badgers are coming and we’re coming for it all!