‘Garbage Ideology’: Iranian Immigrant Trashes Woke Education, Says It’s Making Kids Dumber

Iranian immigrant dad Dimis Christophy bashed the “woke agenda” in Loudoun County, Virginia, schools, Fox News reported.

Christophy gave a speech in front of the school board Tuesday. “I grew up in Iran as a christian, and when we went to school, as much as the government wanted to indoctrinate us, the teachers didn’t allow it. Now in the 21st century, we have social justice warrior so-called teachers trying to shove their garbage ideology down our kids’ throats,” Christophy said to the school board. (RELATED: ‘A Dissenting Opinion Is Not Allowed’: Teacher Sobs As She Quits In Front Of School Board Over ‘Highly Politicized Agenda’)

Christophy also appeared on “Fox & Friends” to discuss indoctrination in the American education system.

“They are making our kids dumber,” he said, according to Fox News. “They’re dumbing down the children. They’re not making them smarter. They’re just distracting them with all this dumb ideology stuff. They just want to push their agenda. I have no idea what the end result is going to be, but this has to stop.”