Taliban Reaches Kabul, Reportedly Plan To Declare ‘Islamic Emirate Of Afghanistan’

The Taliban, who reached Kabul after the president fleed, are reportedly planning to declare the “Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan,” the country’s pre-2001 name, an official from the Islamist militant group told The Associated Press Sunday.

The announcement about the country’s rebranding is expected to be made at the presidential palace in the capital city of Kabul, the official told The Associated Press (AP) under the condition of anonymity.

“Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan” was established by the Taliban’s takeover of the country in 1996. The U.S.-led invasion in 2001 put an end to the group’s reign, causing a change in the name, according to Business Insider.

BREAKING: The Taliban will soon declare the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan from the presidential palace in Kabul, an official for the militant group says. That was the name of the country under the Taliban government ousted by U.S.-led forces in 2001. https://t.co/c3qO1s3vMY — The Associated Press (@AP) August 15, 2021

After the president of Afghanistan, Ashraf Ghani, fled the country earlier Sunday, jeopardizing a plan for a peaceful transition of power, the militant group — which was to remain in the outskirts of Kabul as per the plan — advanced into the capital, AP reported Sunday. (RELATED: Bongino Shares Message From Marine Friend On Afghanistan: ‘All They Sacrifice For 20 Years And This Is What We Do?’)

The U.S. Embassy in Afghanistan reportedly told U.S. citizens Sunday to “shelter in place” and avoid going to the airport or Kabul in light of the quick deterioration of the situation in the country.

Kabul’s international airport closed to commercial flights as mass evacuations of military personnel were underway, AP reported. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that U.S. personnel were in the process of being evacuated from the embassy and taken to the airport earlier Sunday, according to Yahoo News.