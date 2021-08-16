Editorial

The Rams Are Selling Disgusting Pizza For $15 At SoFi Stadium

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 14: Ernest Jones #50 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on during the first quarter during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on August 14, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

(Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

The pizza at SoFi Stadium looks like it might not be edible.

Darren Rovell (via Edward Henderson) tweeted a picture of pizza being sold at the home of the Rams for $15 and it looks gross. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Check out what $15 gets you below. It might make you lose your appetite.

Food at sporting events is always expensive, but this is simply a joke. Imagine shelling out $15 for that trash.

In Florida, I bought a case of ice cold Busch Light for less than $15. In Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium, it gets you a gross piece of pizza with a total of four pieces of pepperoni on it.

Yeah, I’d much rather have the Busch Light.

Seriously, how could anyone justify spending $15 on that garbage pizza? I don’t care how much money you have, at some point, you have to draw a line in the sand.

I could be worth $5 billion and I still expect a single slice to be outstanding for $15. Now, imagine being a regular working class guy and dropping $15 on that trash.

Hard pass.

Hopefully, SoFi Stadium and the Rams get their food situation figured out because it’s currently downright pathetic.