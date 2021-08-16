The Rams Are Selling Disgusting Pizza For $15 At SoFi Stadium

The pizza at SoFi Stadium looks like it might not be edible.

Darren Rovell (via Edward Henderson) tweeted a picture of pizza being sold at the home of the Rams for $15 and it looks gross. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Check out what $15 gets you below. It might make you lose your appetite.

Food at sporting events is always expensive, but this is simply a joke. Imagine shelling out $15 for that trash.

In Florida, I bought a case of ice cold Busch Light for less than $15. In Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium, it gets you a gross piece of pizza with a total of four pieces of pepperoni on it.

Yeah, I’d much rather have the Busch Light.

I fell in love with Florida the moment I bought a case of Busch Light for $12. Thank you @GovRonDeSantis for the low beer prices! — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) June 25, 2021

Seriously, how could anyone justify spending $15 on that garbage pizza? I don’t care how much money you have, at some point, you have to draw a line in the sand.

I could be worth $5 billion and I still expect a single slice to be outstanding for $15. Now, imagine being a regular working class guy and dropping $15 on that trash.

Hard pass.

Hopefully, SoFi Stadium and the Rams get their food situation figured out because it’s currently downright pathetic.