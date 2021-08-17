Defense

Air Force Says Human Remains Were Discovered In ‘Wheel Well’ Of C-17 Aircraft That Left Kabul

(Screenshot/Twitter/@Joyce_Karam)

Shakhzod Yuldoshboev Contributor
The U.S. Air Force confirmed Tuesday that human remains were found in the wheel well of a military plane that faced a security breach on the runway in Kabul’s international airport Sunday.

A Monday video showed a C-17 aircraft — which evacuated Americans and allies from the city captured by the Taliban to the Udeid Air Base in Qatar — being swarmed by people moments before its takeoff.

“Before the aircrew could offload the cargo, the aircraft was surrounded by hundreds of Afghan civilians who had breached the airport perimeter,” Air Force spokeswoman Ann Stefanek said, according to The Hill.

“In addition to videos seen online and in press reports, human remains were discovered in the wheel well of the C-17 after it landed at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The aircraft is currently impounded to provide time to collect the remains and inspect the aircraft before it is returned to flying status,” Stefanek reportedly added. (RELATED: Shocking Video Appears To Show Afghan Hanging Out Of Landing Gear)

A number of videos shared online Monday showed people, who had clung on the exterior of a departing C-17 aircraft, falling off the plane mid-air.

As of Tuesday, around 700-800 people, 165 of which are American citizens were evacuated by the U.S. Air Force. The evacuation has been carried out by seven out of nine C-17 Globemaster IIIs that had been sent to Kabul. The military planes had delivered equipment and around 1,000 additional troops to facilitate the procedure, the U.S. Air Force reported.