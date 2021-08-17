Editorial

Gregg Popovich After Winning The Gold Medal: ‘How The F**k Do You Like Us Now?’

Gregg Popovich (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/N_Magaro/status/1427323605411577860)

Gregg Popovich (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/N_Magaro/status/1427323605411577860)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Gregg Popovich had a great locker room speech after winning the gold medal for men’s basketball.

Popovich and the USA men’s basketball squad struggled early in exhibition games and opened the Olympics in Japan with a loss to France. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, we were able to eventually turn things around, roll our competition and win a gold medal over France.

In a video tweeted Monday by @N_Magaro of Popovich’s locker room speech, it was clear he didn’t forget all the critics and haters.

“How the f**k do you like us now,” Popovich asked when talking about anyone who might have thought the USA didn’t have the goods to go the distance.

While I’m not a fan of Gregg Popovich at all, that’s a hell of a line to end a locker room speech on. I loved his energy after securing the gold.

It was a tough battle and we got the job done. It’s never a bad thing to remind the haters and doubters that you’re the best.

Having said that, there’s still no excuse for how bad the USA looked early on. Popovich simply might not be the man for the job.

We took a team loaded with all-stars and future hall of famers to Tokyo. There’s never an excuse to lose.

I liked the speech, and I still want Popovich to never coach the national team again. That seems like the best stance to have.