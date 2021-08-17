Gregg Popovich After Winning The Gold Medal: ‘How The F**k Do You Like Us Now?’

Gregg Popovich had a great locker room speech after winning the gold medal for men’s basketball.

Popovich and the USA men’s basketball squad struggled early in exhibition games and opened the Olympics in Japan with a loss to France. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Team USA Basketball Gets Humiliated By France At The Olympics https://t.co/SLCFVcQ6bI — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 27, 2021

However, we were able to eventually turn things around, roll our competition and win a gold medal over France.

Team USA takes home the gold medal after beating France 🥇 @usabasketball pic.twitter.com/S9J2Kik7Kd — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) August 7, 2021

In a video tweeted Monday by @N_Magaro of Popovich’s locker room speech, it was clear he didn’t forget all the critics and haters.

“How the f**k do you like us now,” Popovich asked when talking about anyone who might have thought the USA didn’t have the goods to go the distance.

Gregg Popovich Gold Medal Speech: pic.twitter.com/ulpxpYPznJ — Noah Magaro-George (@N_Magaro) August 16, 2021

While I’m not a fan of Gregg Popovich at all, that’s a hell of a line to end a locker room speech on. I loved his energy after securing the gold.

It was a tough battle and we got the job done. It’s never a bad thing to remind the haters and doubters that you’re the best.

TEAM USA TAKES DOWN FRANCE FOR ITS 4TH STRAIGHT GOLD MEDAL🏀🥇🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/MOqquDOMuQ — theScore (@theScore) August 7, 2021

Having said that, there’s still no excuse for how bad the USA looked early on. Popovich simply might not be the man for the job.

We took a team loaded with all-stars and future hall of famers to Tokyo. There’s never an excuse to lose.

France doesn’t know how to win a war, but they did beat Team USA in basketball. If this doesn’t make you sick to your stomach, then you’re not a real American. If we can’t beat the dirty French, then our basketball team is a joke. pic.twitter.com/Tc3IAhyCz7 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) July 26, 2021

I liked the speech, and I still want Popovich to never coach the national team again. That seems like the best stance to have.