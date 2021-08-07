Editorial

Team USA Basketball Wins The Gold Medal Over France

SAITAMA, JAPAN - AUGUST 07: Kevin Durant #7 of Team United States celebrates the United States' victory over France in the Men's Basketball Finals game on day fifteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Saitama Super Arena on August 07, 2021 in Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Team USA secured the gold medal in men’s basketball late Friday night.

The USA defeated France 87-82 to bring a gold medal back home and redeem themselves after a humiliating loss to the French to start the games. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

This was the only outcome that was acceptable for millions of fans in America. After losing multiple exhibition games and losing to France to start the Olympics, people were very nervous.

We didn’t look like a basketball team at all. We looked like an unorganized mess.

However, we eventually put things together and Kevin Durant led the way to Team USA’s fourth gold medal.

It wasn’t easy, but we got the job done. At the end of the day, that’s all that matters.

Having said that, we still have a ton of work to do when it comes to our men’s national basketball team. Gregg Popovich needs to go and we need to figure out a way to not lose to teams like France, Australia and Nigeria.

Props on the gold medal, but let’s not get content. We have a ton of work to still do.