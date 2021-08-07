Team USA Basketball Wins The Gold Medal Over France

Team USA secured the gold medal in men’s basketball late Friday night.

The USA defeated France 87-82 to bring a gold medal back home and redeem themselves after a humiliating loss to the French to start the games. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

This was the only outcome that was acceptable for millions of fans in America. After losing multiple exhibition games and losing to France to start the Olympics, people were very nervous.

We didn’t look like a basketball team at all. We looked like an unorganized mess.

TEAM USA TAKES DOWN FRANCE FOR ITS 4TH STRAIGHT GOLD MEDAL🏀🥇🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/MOqquDOMuQ — theScore (@theScore) August 7, 2021

However, we eventually put things together and Kevin Durant led the way to Team USA’s fourth gold medal.

It wasn’t easy, but we got the job done. At the end of the day, that’s all that matters.

Team USA leads France at the half, 44-39 🇺🇸 KD: 21 PTS, 7-14 FG

Tatum: 11 PTS, 4 REB pic.twitter.com/gTSoLSmb2J — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 7, 2021

Having said that, we still have a ton of work to do when it comes to our men’s national basketball team. Gregg Popovich needs to go and we need to figure out a way to not lose to teams like France, Australia and Nigeria.

Team USA takes home the gold medal after beating France 🥇 @usabasketball pic.twitter.com/S9J2Kik7Kd — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) August 7, 2021

Props on the gold medal, but let’s not get content. We have a ton of work to still do.