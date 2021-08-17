MMA Ref Chokes Out A Fighter Following Savage Knockout

An MMA fighter got lit up by the ref during a recent bout.

According to BroBible, a ref at an IFAVIS fight in Russia had to fight a guy literally seconds after the athlete was knocked out.

In a video tweeted by @itselzee, you can see the ref seemingly choke the guy out after he attempts to brawl with him. Give the absurd situation a watch below.

lmfaoo this man went 0-2 in 30 seconds pic.twitter.com/hhzSfZDaJj — hookah dončić (@itselzee) August 15, 2021

I think it’s safe to say we’re all used to seeing some crazy stuff when it comes to the world of MMA, but this is just on a different level.

I don’t think I’ve ever seen a ref fight someone in my entire life in combat sports. That’s next level insanity.

Furthermore, if you asked who I’d guess would win in a fight between an MMA guy and a ref, I’d always choose the former.

Yet, that’s not at all what happened here. The ref dominated that dude with seemingly no effort at all. In terms of getting embarrassed, that’s about as bad as it could possibly get.

The man was put out twice in the span of a few seconds. Good luck ever shaking this one off!