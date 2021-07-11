Jessica Eye Suffers Bloody Head Injury Against Jennifer Maia

Jessica Eye suffered a terrifying injury during her Saturday night loss to Jennifer Maia.

During the UFC 264 event, the two smacked their heads together and it didn't take long at all for the blood to start pouring for Eye.

Jessica Eye with a big gash in her forehead after an accidental headbutt. #UFC264 pic.twitter.com/IS8TT0elH5 — Rahl Reviews (@RahlReviews) July 10, 2021

Not only was it a bloody injury, but it might be among the grossest that we’ve seen in a very long time. Take a look at some evidence below.

Jessica Eye suffered a nasty cut in the middle of her forehead #UFC264 pic.twitter.com/mMULuT5RG9 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 11, 2021

If I ever have a gash like that on my forehead, you can just go ahead and put me out of my misery because I don’t want to live anymore.

It literally looks like a chunk of skin was just cut out of her face.

Damn that head butt gave ⁦@jessicaevileye⁩ a 3rd eye! pic.twitter.com/0TB06nS3j2 — EST4LIFE19XX (@r07563) July 11, 2021

UFC fighters are a different breed of human, and there’s no doubt about that all. They’re just built differently, and Eye’s injury is proof of that fact.

That would put 99.99% of people down for the count, but she took it in stride.

The Jessica Eye cut from the clash of heads: pic.twitter.com/Hk31jEiZ9L — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) July 10, 2021

Props to her for not quitting during the UFC bout. That’s some serious toughness.