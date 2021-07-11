Editorial

Jessica Eye Suffers Bloody Head Injury Against Jennifer Maia

Jul 10, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Jessica Eye moves in for a hit against Jennifer Maia during UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Jessica Eye suffered a terrifying injury during her Saturday night loss to Jennifer Maia.

During the UFC 264 event, the two smacked their heads together and it didn’t take long at all for the blood to start pouring for Eye. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Not only was it a bloody injury, but it might be among the grossest that we’ve seen in a very long time. Take a look at some evidence below.

If I ever have a gash like that on my forehead, you can just go ahead and put me out of my misery because I don’t want to live anymore.

It literally looks like a chunk of skin was just cut out of her face.

UFC fighters are a different breed of human, and there’s no doubt about that all. They’re just built differently, and Eye’s injury is proof of that fact.

That would put 99.99% of people down for the count, but she took it in stride.

Props to her for not quitting during the UFC bout. That’s some serious toughness.