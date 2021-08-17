Guy Gets Thrown Through A Restaurant Window In Wild Viral Video

A guy got absolutely destroyed in a video making the rounds online.

In an Instagram video shared by @motherisssa, a pair of men were arguing inside of a restaurant when a third guy entered the scene and chucked one out of a window.

Yes, you read that correctly. One of the guys was straight up tossed through a window. Watch the insane situation unfold below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @motherisssa

It's not clear to me what started this altercation, but it's crystal clear that the one guy wasn't playing games at all.

You know a person means business when he puts another adult man through a window. That's a sign that things might have escalated too far.

I can't even imagine what it'd be like to go through a window. Think about all the shards of glass that could cut you up.

It’s not hard to see a situation unfolding where you get seriously hurt. In fact, I’m shocked that it didn’t happen here.

It’s borderline pure luck that it didn’t.

All the way around, one hell of a situation. Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

H/T: Outkick