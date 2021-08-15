Man Gets Destroyed In A Fight During The Rams/Chargers Game In Crazy Viral Video

A man got utterly destroyed in a fight during the Saturday game between the Rams and Chargers.

In a video tweeted by Barstool Sports, a guy in an Aaron Donald jersey got into a brawl with multiple other fans and it didn't go well for him.

The guy was absolutely mauled, and the video needs to be seen to be believed. Give it a watch below.

Aaron Donald guy wanted ALL THE SMOKE and caught a 50 piece pic.twitter.com/vYHzYbW0BS — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 15, 2021

It's another classic example of playing stupid games and winning stupid prizes. If you get into a fight with the wrong people, you risk ending up getting destroyed.

I'm not sure there's any better way to describe this situation. Granted, he was outnumbered but it likely didn't make that much of a difference.

He was outmatched from the moment it started.

I will never understand people who get into fights at sporting events. I don’t understand it at all. If you’re going to spend your money to attend an event, why are you going to risk getting arrested?

It’s just shocking how stupid some people can be.

Still, it makes for great internet content and I’m here for it!