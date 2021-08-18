Brendan Schaub Emotionally Recounts Saving Young Children From A Brutal Car Crash

Brendan Schaub is a hero, but it certainly doesn’t seem like he feels that way.

During a recent episode of “The Fighter and the Kid” podcast, Schaub recounted saving multiple children from a brutal car crash in California after Cesar Iban Torres allegedly purposely crashed his vehicle into oncoming traffic, according to CBS Los Angeles. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Torres is is facing charges of murder, attempted murder, child abuse, assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest.

#BREAKING: Prosecutors say Cesar Iban Torres, 31, drove the wrong way with the intent to kill his girlfriend and their four children. He is charged with murder, attempted murder, child abuse, assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest. https://t.co/FnF4MJ9w6p — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) August 16, 2021

When Schaub arrived at the scene, the mother of the children, Aimee Garcia, was already dead and four kids were fighting to get out. Watch the popular podcaster break down the tragic scene.

There’s a saying that I often repeat as a joke that nobody asks to be a hero, it sometimes just happens to you. It’s from the ending of “Black Hawk Down,” and I rarely ever mean it.

Well, in this case it’s more than justified to be said seriously. Schaub had to shield children from the sight of their dead mother.

Sit back and let that sink in for a moment. Imagine the grisly carnage unfolding around these children. It’s not hard to understand why Schaub is so rattled.

How the hell could you go through what he went through and not be rattled? It’s heartbreaking to even ponder.

Schaub has also helped raise more than $40,000 for funeral expenses in the aftermath of this horrific and evil tragedy. All the way around, he’s been a class act and a hero.

I can’t thank the fans of TFATK enough. You guys went above and beyond to help a family in need. I ♥️ TFATK fans. Unreal. pic.twitter.com/Bc9mC8BGwb — Brendan Schaub (@BrendanSchaub) August 18, 2021

The world could certainly use a hell of a lot more people like Schaub. Hopefully, he’s eventually able to get all of this behind him and recognize the incredible job he did.