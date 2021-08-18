‘Throw His Butt In Jail’: Brian Kilmeade Says Officials Should Track Down ‘Gutless Wonder’ Afghan President Ghani

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade slammed former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani for being “gutless,” arguing that he should be thrown into jail following the Taliban’s takeover of the Aghan government.

During an interview on Fox News’ “America Reports” with host Sandra Smith, Kilmeade said that Ghani “the gutless wonder,” who reportedly fled Afghanistan to go to the United Arab Emirates with $169 million dollars, “four cars, and a chopper,” should have his butt thrown into jail.

Ghani fled the country amid the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul and the presidential palace, and its announcement of establishing a new government. While he has defended his decision to flee, the Afghan Embassy in Tajikistan requested Wednesday that Interpol arrest Ghani for the theft of public funds.

“The fights not over,” Kilmeade continued. “For those who think the Afghans have chosen their form of government, they haven’t. They have not chosen the Taliban.”

“It’s at the point of a gun,” Kilmeade added. “You don’t have thousands of people following a cargo plane if they are happy with this change of leadership. Absolutely not. America is less safe, our reputation is sullied.” (RELATED: REPORT: At Least 3 Dead After Taliban Open Fire On Afghan Protesters Attempting To Raise National Flag)

Prior to the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul, President Joe Biden had announced plans in April to end the “forever war” in Afghanistan by vowing for all U.S. troops to be pulled out of the country by Sept. 11.

In Ghani’s absence, Taliban leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, who was released from prison in Pakistan in 2018 at the request of the United States, will likely become the de facto leader of Afghanistan.