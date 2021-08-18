Mom Charged For Fatally Crushing Special Needs Daughter’s Liver In Hospital

A Florida mother was charged Monday for allegedly killing her special needs daughter by crushing her liver July 13, police said Tuesday.

Police arrested 34-year-old Jessica Bortle in Bonifay on Saturday in connection to the death of her 14-year-old daughter, Jasmine Singletary, who had a neuromuscular disorder, according to the Pensacola News Journal. Bortle was charged with aggravated manslaughter and transferred to Escambia County Jail on Monday, Pensacola Police Chief Eric Randall said during a Tuesday press conference.

Singletary was admitted to the Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital July 8 due to an infection, Randall said. Bortle and her daughter’s grandmother were in the hospital room at the time of Singletary’s death. Medical professionals unsuccessfully attempted to save the teenager after discovering that she was unconscious.

An autopsy concluded that Singletary died from severe internal injuries to both her liver and ribs that were not present prior to the incident, Randall said. The medical examiner notified the police department July 21, telling authorities that Singletary’s injuries were “so severe, that she would’ve died minutes after receiving them.”

Police said Jessica Bortle, 34, caused the fatal injuries to her daughter that included massive internal injuries to her ribs and liver while in the bed — injuries that weren’t present when she was admitted to the hospital. https://t.co/pwdkInvBn2 — News 4 San Antonio (@News4SA) August 17, 2021

Police conducted an investigation into the incident within the past few weeks, and obtained an arrest warrant for Bortle on Friday, Randall said. (RELATED: REPORT: Father Allegedly Kills Autistic Son, Says He Was Hearing Voices)

While in custody, Bortle admitted to authorities that she angrily slammed a hospital table into her daughter’s abdomen after Singletary cussed at her mother for breaking crayons, according to WEAR ABC 3 News.

Bortle made her first court appearance at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon via video chat, according to the Pensacola News Journal. Assistant State Attorney Alvin “Trey” Myers requested that Bortle’s maximum bond be set at $250,000 due to the “severity of the accusations against her.”

Escambia County Judge Amy Brodersen set the bond at $500,000 and assigned her case to the Public Defender’s Office, the outlet reported.

A spokesman for the State’s Attorney’s Office said Bortle faces a maximum punishment of 15-years in state prison. The police department intends to work closely with the Attorney’s Office during the “ongoing investigation,” Randall said.